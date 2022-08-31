Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $463,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PPYAU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

