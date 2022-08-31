Omni Event Management Ltd Takes $1.43 Million Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 144,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $10,621,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Trading Down 0.1 %

SGII opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

