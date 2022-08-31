ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Boosted by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2,049.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 106,988 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 3.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

ON traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,129. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ON. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

