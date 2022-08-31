OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,073 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $64.91.

