OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,887 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,956,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,758 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

