OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

