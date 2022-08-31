Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.2 %

ONTO traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. 6,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,595. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $259,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

