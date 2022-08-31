Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Announces Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Opera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Opera Trading Down 1.2 %

OPRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 171,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Opera Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

