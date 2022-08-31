OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.70 by Analysts at Eight Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.57.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.49.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

