OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.37. 302,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 901,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$429.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$38.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

