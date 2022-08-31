Orient Overseas (International) Limited Declares Dividend of $12.85 (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 12.85 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Shares of OROVY stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.70. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $180.48.

About Orient Overseas (International)

(Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

