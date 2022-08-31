Orient Overseas (International) Limited Declares Dividend of $12.85 (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 12.85 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of OROVY stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.70. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $180.48.
About Orient Overseas (International)
