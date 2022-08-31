Origin Sport One Day Volume Reaches $337,830.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $337,830.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000229 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

