Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.42

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4228 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Orora Price Performance
OTCMKTS ORRYY remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Orora has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
Orora Company Profile
