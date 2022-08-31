Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.42

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4228 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Orora Price Performance

OTCMKTS ORRYY remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Orora has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

