Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 4.2%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.89 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). 24,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 279,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.96. The company has a market capitalization of £12.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

