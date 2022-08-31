OZ Minerals Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:OZL)

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

OZ Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

About OZ Minerals

(Get Rating)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

