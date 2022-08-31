PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

PageGroup Stock Performance

MPGPY stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.