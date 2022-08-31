Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.77

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 5460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

