Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 7,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,426,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.