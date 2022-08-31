Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Buys C$23,865.00 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$23,865.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,457,973 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,490.51.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,510.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,900.00.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

Pan Global Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.48. 28,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$98.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.10 and a quick ratio of 16.03.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources ( CVE:PGZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

