Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,331 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Eversource Energy worth $79,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

