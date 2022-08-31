Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $97,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,009,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $499.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $517.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.28. The company has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

