Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $144.87 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $144,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $522.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.85 and its 200 day moving average is $519.95. The firm has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

