Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $74.84 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $74,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after buying an additional 200,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. 65,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

