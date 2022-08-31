Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 144,919 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,919 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $65,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $7,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.68. 45,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

