Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 93,745 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,745 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $56,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.