Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Southern worth $88,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Southern by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 98,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Southern by 12.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 70,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 288,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,178 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.5% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. 93,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,000. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

