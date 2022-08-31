PARSIQ Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $20.41 million and $855,614.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00480532 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000407 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.05 or 0.01908266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00247336 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

