Particl Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $2,549.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,405,590 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

