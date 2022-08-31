Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.43. 5,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,689. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average of $318.05.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.53.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.