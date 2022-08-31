PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $585.95

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.95 ($7.08) and traded as high as GBX 650 ($7.85). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 641 ($7.75), with a volume of 48,147 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 596.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 586.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The company has a market cap of £444.90 million and a PE ratio of 1,129.46.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

See Also

