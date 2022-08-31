PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,597. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,197.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

