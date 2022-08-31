Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, K LIU & Forecasts

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) – K LIU & issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peraso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Peraso Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $2.12 on Monday. Peraso has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peraso (PRSO)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.