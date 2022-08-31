Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, K LIU & Forecasts

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) – K LIU & issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peraso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $2.12 on Monday. Peraso has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Peraso worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

