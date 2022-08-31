Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

PRDO stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $800.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

