Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 15,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 30.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 243.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

