Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 15,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 30.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 243.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.