Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,004,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 42,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 60,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

PFE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 876,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $254.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

