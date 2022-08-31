PHI Token Price Hits $0.0595 on Top Exchanges (PHI)

PHI Token (PHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. PHI Token has a market cap of $347,024.88 and $10.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00134765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00081724 BTC.

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

