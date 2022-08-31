PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.84

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

