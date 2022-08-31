Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Pinduoduo stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.28. 173,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,023,766. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $380,782,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $266,519,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $195,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinduoduo Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

