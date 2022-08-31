PlayDapp Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001817 BTC on major exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $154.01 million and approximately $18.13 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00134895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00081784 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

