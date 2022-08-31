PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 28.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

