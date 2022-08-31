PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,877. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

