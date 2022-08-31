Polen Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.7% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 494,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,336,000 after acquiring an additional 148,009 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,396. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.47. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.58.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

