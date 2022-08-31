Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 3.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,875,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

