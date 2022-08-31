Polen Capital Management LLC Has $58.37 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $58,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

