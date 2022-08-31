Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 72,720 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of YETI worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 149,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in YETI by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in YETI by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in YETI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. 14,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,357. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.