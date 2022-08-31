Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,765 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,077,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,408. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

