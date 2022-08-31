Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 559,577 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559,577 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 0.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of MSCI worth $430,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.73. 2,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,426. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

