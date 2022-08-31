Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $253,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

