Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Sold by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,282 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,190 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.