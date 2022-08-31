PolkaDomain (NAME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $237.00

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $146,965.15 and $237.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00433874 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00819788 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015440 BTC.
PolkaDomain Profile
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
PolkaDomain Coin Trading
